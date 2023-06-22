It was one move approved and another denied for the chair of the Madison county Board on Wednesday night.
Kurt Prenzler has been trying to get the county board to remove Charlotte Dixon from the Metro East Sanitary District Board, as her term expired last December. A vote that was postponed in May came back before the county board Wednesday night. Members voted 16-6 against removing Dixon.
In another matter, Prenzler cast a tie-breaking vote to approve Dwight Kay’s appointment to the Madison County Transit Board. That result was 12-11.
Prenzler spoke with The Big Z after the meeting. He said Kay served three terms in the Illinois general assembly and four decades in management with Cassens Transport.
Kay’s appointment failed 5-1 in committee, before getting approved by the county board.
He’ll replace Kelly Schmidt on the MCT Board. Schmidt resigned at the end of February. Kay’s term will expire in February 2026.
MCT is managed by a five-member board.