With gas prices down about 7 cents a gallon in Illinois from a week ago, it’s potentially good news for summer road trippers this Fourth of July weekend. Although the state’s gas tax will increase by 3 cents per gallon, oil prices are down, so one industry expert says he wouldn’t be surprised if gas prices don’t play out.
Patrick De Haan is the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
According to GasBuddy's 2023 summer travel survey, 36% of drivers are planning to take a road trip over the Independence Day weekend, up 9% from last year.