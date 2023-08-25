While it may not be top of mind here during the dog days of summer, winter weather is a topic one local weather expert is keeping an eye on. The last few years have been under the control of the La Nina effect, which traditionally gives us mild winters.
But the water in the Pacific Ocean has warmed, and the switch over to El Nino is on. Weatherspotter facilitator John Nell tells The Big Z that means this year could be colder and wetter than we have become accustomed to.
The last time a strong El Nino was in place was about 15 years ago, according to Nell.