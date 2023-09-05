Tourism is a major player in the region’s economy, and there are analytics to back that up. The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is constantly reaching out to potential visitors, reaching them where they are.
Bureau President / CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z Google Analytics helps his team find out where the visitors are coming from.
He says one of his favorite parts of the new GO Guide features five small towns, which shines the spotlight on Hardin, Jerseyville, Carlinville, Hillsboro, and Wood River.