Local rivers will be falling this week, and that’s good news for those concerned with flooding. The Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois Rivers are all expected to fall this week, some by several feet, thanks to open flow along the waterways to allow for water upstream to make its way south.
River levels will start to steadily go down south of the Winfield Lock and Dam with the rivers expected to drop more than five feet. The drop is expected to be less on the Mississippi river at Grafton where the water level is predicted to fall half a foot. At the Mel Price Locks and Dam in Alton the Mississippi River is expected to fall about four feet.
Officials say there is no reason to be concerned over boat traffic despite the falling water.