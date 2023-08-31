The American Red Cross has “boots on the ground” in Florida, which now begins the recovery process from the impact of Hurricane Idalia. A total of six volunteers from the St. Louis area will tend to the residents there, serving in a variety of roles.
American Red Cross spokesperson Sharon Watson tells The Big Z if you want to help but cannot volunteer, gifts of money are appreciated.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm. You can make a donation by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or through the website: www.redcross.org