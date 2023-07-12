We’re learning more about projects included in Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois program. The replacement of the I-270 bridge over the Mississippi River has been the focus of much of the attention, but there are other area projects that will also see funding.
The six-year, 41-billion-dollar program will improve all modes of transportation across the state, according to IL AFL-CIO President Tim Drea.
In addition to the I-270 bridge project, other work slated for 2024 includes the continuation of the work on the Fosterburg Road / Brighton-Bunker Hill Road intersection, a culvert replacement project on Brown Street in Alton at Rock Spring Drive, and dredging and retaining wall work at the Brussels & Kampsville ferries. There is also money for reconstruction of a portion of Pierce Lane in Godfrey, an overlay project on S. Moreland Road from Illinois 140 to Illinois 143 in Bethalto.
Looking past 2024, there’s money for the replacement of the Joe Page Bridge at Hardin, repairs to the bikeway from the Piasa Bird in Alton to Lockhaven Road, and the resurfacing of Illinois Route 4 from I-55 to Illinois Route 143.