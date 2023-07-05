Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced child pornography possession charges against a Montgomery County man. 47-year-old Robert J. Meyer was charged in Montgomery County Court with two counts of possession of child pornography, which are felony charges. He is currently held on a $100,000 bond.
The Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searches for individuals who are attempting to obtain or trade child pornography online. Investigators worked with the Litchfield Police Department and the ISP South Central Illinois Drug Task Force on the case and searched Meyer’s home where they allegedly found the material.
Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 30,400 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 485 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 1,958 arrests of sexual predators. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to more than 1 million parents, teachers, and students, in addition to more than 23,844 law enforcement professionals.
Raoul reminds the public that online child sexual exploitation can be reported at www.cybertipline.com, and child abuse can be reported at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at www.childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.