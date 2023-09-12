The owners of what is described as a high-end liquor store want to bring their business model to Godfrey. The owners of Top Shelf Beer Wine & Spirits spoke to the village board about their expansion plans to include Godfrey. Their home base and only store is located in Effingham.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z they want to find some land on Godfrey Road to build a store.
There was some discussion about how much of their revenue would be product sales versus video gaming. The owners replied that at their Effingham store gaming revenue only accounts for about 5% of their business, and they would expect similar numbers here.