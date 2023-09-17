Careers in the aviation industry can be lucrative, but there is an apparent shortage of training programs in the area. With a look to the future, the head of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey says that may be about to change.
Speaking to the college board at this week’s meeting, College President Dr. Ken Trzaska said they are looking at starting a program to create more technicians.
In Bethalto, West Star Aviation is undergoing an expansion project at St. Louis Regional Airport. There are also regional employers such as Boeing and Gulf Stream, according to Trzaska.