An Illinois lawmaker is seeking to provide better access to testing classes for nursing and social service students at the state's public universities.
The proposal introduced by state Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, would have Illinois public universities pay for testing for licensing programs and graduate courses. Ford is seeking to include the plan as part of next year's budget that begins July 1. Legislators are tasked with approving a budget before they adjourn Friday.
Ford discussed how much the program would could cost taxpayers.
"Right now, we are doing everything we can to do a program for test prep for our professional licensures at a cost of $10 million for all our public universities and our community colleges," Ford told The Center Square.
The exam prep offered would apply to real estate, nursing, EMT, and social work, among other professional licenses the state provides.
Ford said the idea is intended to help those who are struggling to afford the high costs of college and may need help to afford the test prep they need.
"Students are saddled with high tuition costs, and sometimes students can't even afford to take a college prep course," Ford said. "That shows up in the results of their test."
No other state in the nation offers such a program, he said.
"This will allow for us to have high qualified licensed professionals in Illinois," Ford said. "It's a win-win for us. It would be great that our public universities and community colleges offer this. No other state is doing this."
The budget proposal comes amid a nationwide nursing shortage as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that more than 275,000 additional nurses will be needed from 2020 to 2030.
Greg Bishop contributed to this report.