With the signing of the Home-to-Market Act, Illinois’ cottage food industry has been given room to grow.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed the law making it legal for anyone with a rad recipe and an entrepreneurial heart to sell their goods out of their home, online and via delivery, provided they follow a few rules.
Raghela Scavuzzo, Illinois Specialty Growers Association executive director, says Illinois’ cottage food industry is important.
“Farms can take things that might have been seconds or wasted product and turn it into something like a jam or pickle or jelly, and small businesses can start looking at baked goods or products they want to start in their homes but can’t afford to create a brick-and-mortar business,” she said.
Previously, cottage food producers were limited to sales at farmers markets or directly from their farm property — if they had one. Scavuzzo says the point of this new law is to expand outlets of sale for these home entrepreneurs.
“The new legislation will allow them to sell online, shipping within the state borders; they’ll be able to sell at fairs, pop-up markets and festivals, and they’ll be able to sell it through a CSA or a pick-up program,” she said.
In addition, the law sets up safety rules that save small-time producers time and money, Scavuzzo said.
“It added some food safety measures that would be consistent across the state where businesses will be able to submit food safety plans that will decrease the amount of testing that’s expensive to get done,” she said.
Included in the law are guidelines for using an Illinois-grown label, which will allow Illinoisans to proudly represent their state on their products.
“With the specification that as long as there is one product from the state of Illinois they could put Illinois-grown on their product label,” she said.