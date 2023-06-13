Construction on the solar array project planned for the former landfill on Alby Street is nearly ready to begin. The City of Alton has been in discussions with Ameresco for years.
Andi Yancey, Alton’s Deputy Director of Community Development tells The Big Z the city’s Committee of the Whole gave approval for a ground lease agreement at Monday’s meeting.
The city owns the land, but according to the agreement reached in the closing months of the Walker administration, Ameresco will design, develop, finance, construct, and operate the facility without direct funding from the city. Yancey says it is her understanding that once construction begins, it should be a quick process to get the facility up and running.