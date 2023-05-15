Many colleges and universities around the country have adopted Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) blueprints. Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey is being asked to do the same, but the Board of Trustees has not acted on one that has been prepared yet, which was the focus of some discussion recently.
Three members of the faculty spoke during the public comment portion of last week’s meeting to urge its adoption, including Professor of Philosophy Gerald Mozur, who offered thoughts as to why that has been the case.
The Board welcomed new trustee Brian Campbell to the board, participating in his first public meeting. Long-time trustee Dwight Werts has ascended to a leadership role as the new board chair. No action was taken on the DEI blueprint, as there was not an agenda item to authorize it.
The public is invited to the inaugural State of Trailblazer Nation this afternoon at 4:30 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. College President Dr. Ken Trzaska will discuss the college’s strategic plan, and highlight some successes made toward those goals over the past year. This event will kick off a week of celebrations, as the college plans to celebrate its 52nd annual Commencement on Wednesday.