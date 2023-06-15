Many colleges and universities around the country have adopted Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) blueprints, and Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey has now done the same. The college’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to do so.
One trustee who had expressed reservations about doing so in the past was Kevin Rust.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion refers to organizational frameworks which seek to promote "the fair treatment and full participation of all people", particularly groups "who have historically been underrepresented or subject to discrimination" on the basis of identity or disability.