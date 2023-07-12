LC_EduardoRodrigues_2022.jpg

Trailblazers soccer player Eduardo Rodrigues sits for a caricaturist during Fall Fest 2022 on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. While Fall Fest is for L&C students, Summerfest will offer a similar experience for the entire community from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, July 13.

You’re invited to Lewis and Clark Community College tomorrow (Thursday) for what’s being billed as an all-new take on Summerfest. The event is in its third year as a recruitment opportunity for potential students, but the college has revamped it to include food and fun for visitors of all ages.

Recruiter Daniel Nosce tells The Big Z this is to highlight the programs and services that benefit not only students, but also the general public.

Summerfest is free and open to the public and will happen between the Enrollment Center and Fobes Hall on the college’s Godfrey Campus from 4-6pm. For more information, click here: www.lc.edu/admissions/tour-campus/summerfest.html