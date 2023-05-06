Lewis and Clark Community College is offering all Paralegal program courses in an eight-week format over the 2023 Summer semester. It’s a response to a growing demand for those professionals. This is the first time all the program’s online classes have been offered in an eight-week format during the summer.
Program Coordinator Becky Gockel (GO-kull) tells The Big Z that for students who want to pursue a career track, L&C offers a Paralegal Associate of Applied Science, a 30-and-Out option for those who already have an associate degree or higher in any course of study, or a certificate of proficiency.
All Paralegal classes are now offered online, with summer eight-week classes starting June 5. For more information on L&C’s Paralegal Program options, contact Gockel at (618) 468-4538 or bgockel@lc.edu