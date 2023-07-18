The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees approved a contract amendment for President Dr. Ken Trzaska at its July meeting last week, but not all trustees were in agreement. The new agreement is for an annual salary of $260,000, and the parties agree to review the terms of the agreement by July 30th of each of the remaining years to determine the annual salary in those remaining years, through 2027.
But Trustee Kevin Rust spoke against it.
Trustee Dr. Jill Griffin rebuffed Rust’s accusations.
The final vote was 4-2, with Rust and Julie Johnson offering the “NO” votes.