gavel.jpg

A lawsuit challenging how Wood River is using a 1% non-home rule sales tax has been dismissed. The city has used the revenue generated by the tax to help fund construction of a new Rec Center. The lawsuit was filed by Bill Dettmers in March of 2022, who has since been elected to the city council.

The dismissal is a relief to Wood River City Manager Steve Palen.

Palen - Relief.mp3

Palen tells The Big Z it is the hopes of the city that this issue is “over and done with,” but understands an appeal is possible. Dettmers tells The Big Z he respects the judge, but believes he got this one wrong.

Dettmers - Respect but Disagree.mp3

Dettmers says he has not yet decided what his next step will be. You can listen to the full remarks from both men here:

Palen:

LT Palen 6-28-23.mp3

Dettmers:

LT Dettmers 6-28-23.mp3