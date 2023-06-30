A lawsuit challenging how Wood River is using a 1% non-home rule sales tax has been dismissed. The city has used the revenue generated by the tax to help fund construction of a new Rec Center. The lawsuit was filed by Bill Dettmers in March of 2022, who has since been elected to the city council.
The dismissal is a relief to Wood River City Manager Steve Palen.
Palen tells The Big Z it is the hopes of the city that this issue is “over and done with,” but understands an appeal is possible. Dettmers tells The Big Z he respects the judge, but believes he got this one wrong.
Dettmers says he has not yet decided what his next step will be. You can listen to the full remarks from both men here:
Palen:
Dettmers: