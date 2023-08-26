When lawmakers return to Springfield in late October, some are seeing the prospect for more supplemental appropriation.
A supplemental appropriation means lawmakers are increasing how many tax dollars they’re set to spend. Senate Minority Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove, said his members are bracing for just that heading into veto session in late October.
“Maybe that was something that we mentioned in the budget debates,” Curran told The Center Square. “That was anticipated then. It’s clear as day now that that is going to be coming so we will take that matter up. We will probably take the opportunity to remind our colleagues that maybe being a little more transparent up front would be a better approach in the budget process.”
The approved budget has $550 million for undocumented migrant health care subsidies, but some see that possibly drying up this fall. The approved union contract is expected to cost taxpayers $200 million extra this year.
“They’re having difficulty managing the … free health care for undocumented immigrants. That strains the rest of the Medicaid budget. So that’s gonna be part of it,” Curran said. “The [American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees] contract is going to be part of it, so it’s not surprising.”
House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said supplemental appropriations are common.
“As we go through the budgetary year, certain things come up that are unanticipated, so there’s always going to need to be a supplemental appropriation,” Hoffman told The Center Square. “We do it as a matter of course and I think it will probably happen, if not in the veto session, it would happen early in the spring session.”
Without any supplemental appropriation, the state’s budget spends $50.4 billion in state dollars. When combining federal and special state funds, the budget spends $193.5 billion.
Lawmakers are set to return for fall veto session Oct. 24.