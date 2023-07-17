A measure that went into effect on July 1st allowing individuals who were born in Illinois to change their gender on their birth certificate has led some lawmakers to question the state's agenda. The measure from the prior General Assembly that was signed in February and was enacted July 1st allows individuals born in Illinois to self-identify for gender marker corrections on their birth certificate, without requiring surgery or medical treatments.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg says Democrats are pushing their agenda onto the people of Illinois who he says do not support those ideas.
Senator Laura Fine of Glenview sponsored the legislation back in February, saying this a message of support to transgender Illinoisans.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has modernized the process to change a birth certificate in light of the new law. The details are available online at: dph.illinois.gov and then check under "birth records."