A large fire burned Sunday afternoon and evening at 111 Salvage yard in Granite City. Fire crews from around the Metro East and Southern Illinois responded to the scene and Highway 111 was closed near the area to make room for the emergency equipment. So far, no injuries have been reported and there have been no evacuations since there were no homes near the fire.
A large plume of black smoke could be seen for miles around the St. Louis region into Sunday evening. The yard holds old tires and old vehicles and due to the size of the fire the area Tanker Task Force and Engine Task Force groups were both activated. Crews from as far away as Godfrey, Effingham, and St. Louis were called in to assist. Madison County Emergency Managements provided special air conditioning units to assist in cooling off firefighters at the scene.