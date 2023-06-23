Starting tonight (Friday), another lane closure along the I-270 North project will begin. This one will be a weekend closure of some lanes of the interstate under the bridge between Dunn and Pershall Roads in order to demolish the last section of the old New Halls Ferry Bridge that still carries I-270 traffic over New Halls Ferry Road.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesperson Nina Thompson tells The Big Z the entire project is expected to be done by the end of the year.
You can continue to keep up to date on the project here: www.i270north.org