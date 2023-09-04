Organized by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, the Granite City Labor Day Parade steps off this morning at 10:00. It is a long-running tradition, and as Union President Dean Webb tells The Big Z, is well-attended.
The parade starts in downtown Granite City on State Street between Niedringhaus & 18th Streets and will go to Wilson Park for picnic for union members and their family. There is also a parade in Belleville today. Lineup starts at 8am in 4th block of South 1st St. and steps off at 10:00. It will end at Hough Park with the annual picnic. The parade for Riverbend was held last weekend in East Alton and Wood River with a picnic at Alton’s Gordon Moore Park.