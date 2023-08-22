The annual Labor Parade in the Riverbend is Saturday, and event organizers remind us it has changed towns. Organized by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, the parade moved from its traditional route in Upper Alton in 2019 to a new route in the next two towns over.
But with the pandemic shutting things down for a couple of years, the rebuilding process is underway. Union President Dean Webb tells The Big Z the route travels from the Round House in Wood River to Wilshire Village Plaza in East Alton.
The parade starts at 10am. The annual picnic and softball tournament that follows the parade will still be held at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. The Riverbend parade is held the week before Labor Day so as to not conflict with the annual Labor Day parades in Granite City, Belleville, and St. Louis.