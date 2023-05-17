Lewis and Clark Community College will hold its 52nd annual commencement this evening at the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theater. The ceremony starts at 7pm. This is the first time back to the venue after the last few years of outdoor graduations due to COVID concerns.
Cherise Jackson, Vice President of Student Affairs tells The Big Z how you can take in the evening’s activities.
Monticello alumnae Carol Kempske and retiring Professor Gerald Mozur will be the keynote speakers. Doors to the auditorium will open at 6 p.m.
To access the livestream, or to find more information about the event, click here: www.lc.edu/graduation