The City of Alton formally banned the drug known as Kratom in March of 2018, but the current city council has been asked to take another look at its policy. The request didn’t make it far, with only two aldermen voting yes – 2nd Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee and 7th Ward Alderman Nate Keener.
In other business, ARPA Funds were approved for additional work on the Riverview Drive Project in the amount of $355,000. Twenty resolutions calling for the commencement of demolition proceedings for properties around the city were approved, and a handful of street closures were also given the green-light. Those include a small section of 3rd Street for the new Rotary Park dedication on Wednesday, May 17th from 10am – 4pm, and the intersection of 3rd and State Street from 8am May 21 to 12am May 23 to refresh the mural that was painted in that intersection. The full city council will meet Wednesday at 6:30pm to discuss these and other matters.