The Annual James Killion Day Ceremony is tomorrow, Saturday, May 27. Organizers say it has a solid lineup of activities and should be a first-class way to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. It all starts at 1pm at James Killion Park in Alton.
Alton Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosetta Brown will be the emcee. She tells The Big Z she is looking forward to the community coming together to remember the Killion family.
The ceremonial portion of the event will be from 2:30 to 4pm. There will be a presentation of colors and music, plus acknowledgment of sponsors and dignitaries. Gene Baldwin, an author and family friend, will be the event’s keynote speaker.