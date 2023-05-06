When the gavel fell last Tuesday night at the East Alton village board meeting, it ended nearly a quarter century of service for one beloved trustee. Phil Keasler took the final picture and left his seat on the board after 24 years of public service.
Mayor Darren Carlton reflected on his two years working with Keasler.
Keasler learned the path to politics from his father Frank Keasler, who was a volunteer firefighter, village trustee and mayor of East Alton. As youths, both Keaslers also worked in the Park and Rec Department and between them, the duo performed 95 years of community and public service in East Alton.
Keasler opted not to run in the April election, citing family interests. Stan Foiles was sworn in to replace Keasler Tuesday night.