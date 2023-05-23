One man is dead, and two others are injured following a three-vehicle crash in Kane this (Tuesday) morning. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, 64-year-old Kenneth Crull died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 67 near SE 175 Avenue just after 10:30am.
Crull was the third driver into the crash which started when a car driven by an Iowa man allegedly crossed the center line while heading northbound and sideswiped a southbound SUV, causing that vehicle to spin sideways. As that car spun, it was struck by the GMC Sierra driven by Crull. The driver from Iowa was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.