U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe’s office recently hosted a safety and hate crime educational training seminar for local religious leaders and security personnel.
Along with the FBI’s Springfield office, presenters talked about the “United Against Hate” initiative.
Assistant U.S. Attorney from the southern district of Illinois Laura Barke tells The Big Z more about the program.
The hate crime reporting seminar was held in Fairview Heights.
The U.S. attorney’s office is hoping to expand the program to include school districts across the southern district of Illinois.
For more information or to request an event, visit www.justice.gov/usao-sdil/united-against-hate .