Today is the Juneteenth federal holiday. It was formally established in 2021 on June 19 and recognizes the message of the end of slavery being delivered by Union Soldiers to a final group of slaves in Texas in 1865. Alton held its annual Juneteenth celebration last Saturday.
Since today is a federal holiday, most federal, state, and local government offices are closed today, no summer school classes are held, no mail delivery and post offices are closed today. The financial markets are also closed today but most major retailers are open. If you’re not sure if a small business is open, call ahead before you go.