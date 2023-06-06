Juneteenth returns to Alton on Saturday, June 17th as local residents celebrate the end of slavery. The holiday is a commemoration of the message being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas more than 150 years ago.
Local organizer Abe Barham tells The Big Z this is a day for all to celebrate and enjoy.
The event runs from 11am to 4:30pm at the James Killion Park at Salu Street and Washington Avenue and is free. There will be a number of children’s activities, local vendors selling food and drink, music, and more.