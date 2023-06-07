June is recognized as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) month. PTSD is common among veterans returning from war who experience flashbacks, nightmares, and extreme distress when reminded of past triggering events. Less well known is the incidence of PTSD among healthcare workers, especially those on the frontlines of a pandemic such as what took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prolonged exposure therapy, he says, “teaches people to gradually approach the trauma in increasingly closer ways.” It is estimated that there are currently about 12 million people in the United States living with PTSD.