The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is urging families to consider their pets in any disaster preparedness plans. Items to put into a disaster preparedness kit include extra bowls, collars, leashes, food, medication, treats and maybe a favorite toy or blanket say IEMA spokesperson Kevin Sur.
He reminds that if you are displaced, many shelters don’t take pets.
Sur says it’s also a good idea to think about where you could go with your furry friend if you have to evacuate, such as a hotel that accepts pets or a relative’s house.