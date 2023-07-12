The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is offering some tips for national Extreme Heat Safety Month. Temperatures can get pretty high during the summer months in Illinois. That’s when you need to be careful, says IEMA spokesperson Kevin Sur.
It’s also best to avoid strenuous outdoor activity in the afternoons when temperatures are the highest. Sur says about 40 percent of unwanted heat buildup in homes is through windows so you can try keeping the lights off and shades drawn when it’s light outside. There are an estimated 300 heat-related deaths each year in Illinois.