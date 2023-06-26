A Jerseyville teen has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Saturday night crash in Wood River. 18-year-old Gregory G. Kuehnel Jr. was pronounced dead this (Monday) morning at a St. Louis hospital. He was a passenger in a Dodge Charger that was struck by a Ford Bronco in the intersection of Illinois Routes 3 & 143.
The Wood River Police Department received a report of a two vehicle, rollover traffic crash just after 11:30pm Saturday. Kuehnel was one of three people in the Charger. Only the driver was in the Bronco. Two of the passengers in the Charger were airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital from the scene. The driver of each vehicle was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital. The case remains under investigation, and Wood River Police Detectives are consulting with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police.