The Jersey County Veteran’s Commission is offering a shuttle service to and from the St. Louis VA Medical Center at John Cochran. It’s a service they recently started to offer, according to the commission’s Superintendent Greg Breden.
He says the commission has secured a bus that seats 14, which allows them to operate without having someone that has a CDL drive it. Breden says any Jersey County veterans that need transportation to the VA Medical Center in St. Louis can call his office at 618-498-1810.