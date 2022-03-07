Pride Inc. has announced the rescheduled date for its 8th annual Celebrity Roast. Featured this year will be North Alton Godfrey Business Council President Zeke Jabusch. The roast will be held at The Commons on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus on Thursday, March 31.
Originally planned for last fall, Pride Board President Karen Wilson tells The Big Z they are looking forward to a fun night.
The roast will be held Thursday, March 31, with a cocktail hour at 5pm and dinner at 6. You can get tickets or purchase a congratulatory ad by calling 618-467-2375 or at PrideIncorporated.org