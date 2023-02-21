The Alton Park & Recreation Department is gearing up for a busy spring and summer, and registration for most activities are currently underway. The exceptions are youth basketball, which is currently mid-season, and flag football, which is full.
But there is still time to get your kids signed up for youth baseball and softball, spring and fall soccer, tennis, and youth camp. Baseball and softball leagues are done in partnership with Jerseyville and Godfrey, and Alton Park & Recreation Executive Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z it's been a good deal.
He says the biggest challenge can be finding staff, and in particular, seasonal maintenance workers. For more details on any of the city’s programs, call 463-3580 or click here: https://www.cityofaltonil.com/page/park-and-recreation/