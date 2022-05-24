The Alton Park & Recreation Department is gearing up for a busy summer, and it appears the fields at Gordon Moore Park will remain a busy place. Participation in youth baseball and softball continues to move in the right direction following the pandemic lull, according to the head of the department.
Alton Park & Recreation Executive Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z the numbers are encouraging.
He says the biggest challenge is in finding staff.
For more details on any of the city’s programs, or to inquire about a seasonal maintenance position, call 463-3580 or click here: https://www.cityofaltonil.com/page/park-and-recreation/