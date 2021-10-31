You can start your Christmas shopping on Thursday at the Godfrey Women’s Club Christmas Carousel Shop. The shop will only be open for three days, wrapping up on Saturday, November 6. It’s located near the Sherman Williams paint store in Alton at 96 Northport Drive.
Women’s Club president Kathy Steinmann tells The Big Z there will be a wide variety of Christmas-themed gifts, and a handful of raffles too.
The Christmas Carousel Shop will be open from 10am-4pm each day. This event will go toward the different projects they sponsor throughout the year, including a scholarship fund for students at Lewis and Clark Community College.