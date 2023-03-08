A 44-year-old woman was flown to a St. Louis area hospital with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Jersey County. It happened just before 3:30pm on Highway 109 just north of the Do Drop Inn.
According to information from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by a 16-year-old female traveling southbound on 109 was slowing for a vehicle turning right and was struck from behind by another vehicle driven by a 43-year-old male. That knocked the first vehicle into oncoming traffic, where it was struck head-on by a northbound vehicle driven by a 44-year-old female. That woman was trapped for about an hour, as the QEM Fire Department, Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance, Survival Flight, and the Jersey County Sheriff's Office worked to get her out of the car. She was stabilized at the scene, then flown to a St. Louis area hospital by with life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old was transported to JCH with non-life-threatening injuries. The Jersey County Sheriff's Office worked several serious accidents this week and wants to remind drivers to pay attention, watch their speed, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.