The race for Alton School District Board saw six people vying for three positions, and it appears two of the three incumbents will return to the board. But challenger Al Womack received the highest vote total, garnering 22% of the vote, Incumbents David Lauschke picked up 20% and Vivian Monckton 18%.
By law, only three members can serve from any one township, as YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel explained before the recent candidate forum.
Womack and Monckton are from Alton Township, while Lauschke is from Godfrey Township. Incumbent David Fritz and challenger Beverly Velloff each received 16% of the vote, while Jarvis Swope picked up 7%.