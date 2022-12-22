The Grafton Veteran’s Memorial Project received a $5,000 boost at this week’s Grafton City Council meeting. The second annual Witches on the Water event was held in Grafton on October 22, and they raised money for the project, which was donated to the project on Tuesday.
Witches on the Water features costumed witches, warlocks and assorted ghouls and goblins roaming the city enjoying the various activities. All excess proceeds after event expenses were earmarked for the Veteran’s Memorial Project. Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z they made a sizeable donation after their first event last year.
All contributions to the Veteran’s Memorial Project are maintained separately by line item in the City financial accounting system.