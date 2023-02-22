The quarterly What’s Up Downtown information exchange returns to downtown Alton Thursday night at Jacoby Arts Center. The free event is sponsored by Alton Main Street and features several speakers who will highlight the activities of their group or business. The meeting begins at 5:30pm and usually runs about 90 minutes.
Guest speakers this month include:
- Caleb Lewis from Alton Odyssey Tours, who will talk about their new Prohibition and Architecture Tours.
- Christine Favilla from the Sierra Club, sharing details of upcoming seed swaps and outings.
- Amanda Stotler who has recently relocated AJ Stotler Photography studio to Front Street.
- and Charlotte Hammond, President & CEO of Challenge Unlimited, who will share information on employment service programs for small business owners who are interested in employing individuals with disabilities.
Complimentary refreshments will be offered by Bossanova and Duke Bakery, and residents are encouraged to network with others following the presentations.