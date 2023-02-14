Work is well underway after ground was broken at the end of last year on a new facility in Godfrey to bring more of Illinois American Water’s company under the same roof. That’s the project you may have seen on Airport Road behind Wal-Mart. Currently they are progressing with site-civil work including building foundations/footings and storm & sanitary sewer installations.
The water company's Senior Operations Manager Ethan Steinacher spoke to the Godfrey Village Board previously. He says as the company has grown over the years, they are looking to bring more groups under the same roof.
He goes on to say the goal is to put some field training facilities there so their employees can train on live equipment before they have to do it in an actual situation. Steinacher says they hope to be ready to move in by the end of 2023.