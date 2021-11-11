One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 in Jersey County Wednesday afternoon. The Illinois State Police confirms the crash took place on northbound Highway 67 at Domino Lane, between Godfrey and Delhi around 3pm. 72-year-old John W. Hawkins of Belleville died in the crash.
According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, Hawkins was a passenger in an SUV driven by 46-year-old Paul J. Hawkins of St. Louis. Paul Hawkins allegedly tried to cut between a semi and a car in the slower lane, striking the passenger side rear of the trailer being pulled by the semi. The SUV then went off of the roadway to the east and struck a construction zone sign. Paul Hawkins suffered unspecified injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured. Charges may be filed, pending the results of the investigation.