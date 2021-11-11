One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 in Jersey County on Wednesday afternoon.
The Illinois State Police confirms the crash took place at approximately 3 p.m. on northbound U.S. 67 at Domino Lane, between Godfrey and Delhi. John W. Hawkins, 72, of Belleville, died in the crash.
According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, Hawkins was a passenger in an SUV driven by Paul J. Hawkins, 46, of St. Louis. Paul Hawkins allegedly tried to cut between a semi and a car in the slower lane, striking the passenger side rear of the trailer being pulled by the semi. The SUV then went off of the roadway to the east and struck a construction zone sign. Paul Hawkins suffered unspecified injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured. Charges may be filed, pending the results of the investigation.