A Jerseyville woman died after a vehicle struck her while she was walking along Illinois 3 in Jersey County.
According to Illinois State Police District 18, Sarah R. Allen, 38, was walking north on Illinois 3, south of Heafner Drive, on the right side of the road at about 9:56 a.m. Thursday when a northbound 2019 Nissan Versa, driven by Cindy D. Zimmerman, 26, of Godfrey, went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and struck Allen.
Zimmerman was transported to a hospital with injuries.
Illinois 3 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation. The crash remains under investigation.